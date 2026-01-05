PRO-NIR honors personnel on police ethics day

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized three police officials and seven non-commissioned officers for their exceptional contributions to peace and order in the Negros Island Region during the 32nd Philippine National Police Ethics Day at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City Monday, January 5, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony along with the command group, regional staff, personal staff, and other officers and personnel of PRO-NIR.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the awardees for the 32nd PNP Ethics Day celebration include Lieutenant Colonel Joeson Parallag, Bayawan City Police Station chief, and his personnel, Police Corporal Christy Rose Catid, for their commitment through the establishment of Oplan Marvel (Operational Plan Multi-Action Response Via Enforcement of Law) in all barangays of Bayawan City.

She said this program allows beneficiaries to have a sustainable source of income.

PRO-NIR also honored Police Captain Maricar Tapiru, Bacolod City Police Office team leader, for her commitment in conducting a TESDA-accredited skills training program for the Women's Association of Barangay 27, Bacolod City.

It also included Police Master Sergeant Reynard Tingcang, senior action PNCO of the Tourist Action Police Unit, Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), for his commitment through a selfless act of kindness by administering first aid to one of the tourist visitors at Sambulawan Cave Underground River, Barangay Tagmanocan, Lazi, Siquijor.

Patrolman Junrey Abarquez, tourist police patroller of the Tourist Action Police Unit, SPPO, was also recognized for his commitment through a noble act of compassion by assisting foreign national Thomas Osborn, who was struggling to maneuver his wheelchair while boarding a vessel at Siquijor Port, Barangay Poblacion, Siquijor.

Lieutenant Colonel Terrence Paul Sta. Ana, Victorias City Police Station chief, and his personnel, Police Staff Sergeant Mark Joseph Juayong, were honored for their commitment demonstrated through the founding of Balay Paglaum, a project that constructed a housing unit for a family at Hacienda Nagle, Barangay XII, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Joseph Rodrigo Olis, Invest PNCO of the Victorias City Police Station, was also honored for his commitment demonstrated through exemplifying the true essence of Serbisyong may Malasakit by providing groceries to vulnerable members of the Victorias City community.

Police Staff Sergeant Anna Katrina Pacot, PCR PNCO of the 5th Maneuver Company, RMFB-NIR, was also given an award for her commitment demonstrated through an unselfish act of offering to breastfeed a six-month-old baby at an evacuation center at the MDRRMO headquarters in Sitio Malapagyao, Barangay Poblacion, Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental.

Patrolman Jushane Henry Clamiano, assistant PCR PNCO of the 2nd Maneuver Company, RMFB-NIR, was also honored for his commitment demonstrated through bravery amid Typhoon Tino as he carried an infant in his arms while firmly holding the hand of a seven-year-old child and guiding them to safety through the storm in Barangay XIII, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

Moreover, a total of 74 desktop computers and four laptops were officially turned over to strengthen the operational capabilities of various units within PRO-NIR.

The distribution included one laptop to RSAU; 31 desktop computers and one laptop to NOcPPO; five desktop computers and one laptop to NOrPPO; six desktop computers and one laptop to another SPPO unit; 11 desktop computers to BCPO; and one desktop computer to RMFB-NIR.

Malong said this strategic provision of ICT equipment underscores PRO-NIR’s commitment to enhancing efficiency, modernizing operations, and supporting its personnel in delivering prompt and effective service to the Negrense community. (MAP)