PRO-NIR honors police units for outstanding performance

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has recognized the outstanding units for their exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to public service at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony and handed plaques of appreciation to the awardees.

The awardees include Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Noccpo) as Best Provincial Office, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) as Best City Police Office, and Bayawan Component City Police Station as Best Component City Police Station.

The Best Municipal Police Station was awarded to La Castellana Municipal Police Station, Best Provincial Mobile Force Company-2nd Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Best City Mobile Force Company-Bacolod City Mobile Force Company.

PRO-NIR also honored two policemen for Police Operation 5-Minute Response or Medalya ng Papuri. They are Police Chief Master Sergeants Rene Costas and Nobel Marcasote.

The awards were received by the respective unit heads, reflecting the outstanding performance of the units in delivering public safety and timely assistance to the community.

Ibay said policemen were recognized for their effective implementation of the 5-minute response policy, achieved through the strategic deployment of personnel, optimized mobile patrol operations, and efficient use of communication resources.

“These efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to ensuring that every call for police assistance is addressed promptly within the mandated 5-minute response policy, thereby strengthening public trust and confidence in the PNP's capability and service,” he said.

Two personnel of Silay City Police Station were also awarded the Medalya ng Papuri for their exemplary performance.

“This commendation serves as a testament to the steadfast dedication and resilience of PRO NIR personnel, not only those engaged in frontline operations but also those diligently performing vital administrative duties,” Ibay said.

He said both operational and administrative roles play a crucial part in sustaining effective police service, as they ensure the fulfillment of manning requirements and facilitate the strategic deployment of personnel.

“This synergy enables the organization to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies and critical situations,” he added.

Ibay said such coordinated efforts are instrumental in advancing the overarching vision of the PRO-NIR to be a highly capable, responsive, and efficient police force, steadfast in its commitment to upholding peace, maintaining public order, and ensuring the safety and security of communities across the Negros Island Region. (MAP)