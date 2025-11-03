PRO-NIR in full disaster response mode for 'Tino'

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) chief has ordered all PNP units on Negros Island to shift from Undas 2025 security duties to full disaster response mode as Tropical Cyclone Tino (Kalmaegi) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, issued the directive on November 2, 2025, in response to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Weather Advisory No. 4 on the developing tropical cyclone Tino, which brings the possibility of heavy rainfall and flooding in low-lying areas of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

He directed all provincial directors, the city director of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), and the force commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) to prepare using the 5Ps principle – Predict, Plan, Prepare, Perform, and Post-Action Review.

Ibay underscored the need for a seamless transition from holiday security operations to proactive disaster readiness.

“From Undas security to disaster response—our transition must be immediate and efficient. Preparedness saves lives, and every commander must ensure that their units are ready before the storm makes landfall,” Ibay said.

He said all police units were instructed to activate their Disaster Incident Management Task Groups (DIMTGs) and coordinate with Pagasa, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Office of the Civil Defense, and local disaster councils (LDRRMCs) for synchronized operations.

Among the required pre-disaster measures are the activation of command posts and use of alarm systems (patrol sirens, megaphones, church bells); pre-emptive evacuation support in flood-prone and coastal areas; police visibility and security patrols in vacant communities; security deployment in evacuation centers; and readiness of search and rescue (SAR) equipment such as rubber boats, ropes, flashlights, communication gear, first-aid kits, and high-energy food supplies.

During and after the typhoon, Ibay said all units are to maintain close coordination with local authorities for search and rescue operations, relief assistance, medical response, clearing of road obstructions, traffic management, and post-disaster assessment.

Adjacent PNP offices are likewise directed to reinforce areas severely affected by the weather disturbance.

Ibay also instructed all commanders to submit their initial action reports to the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division and to remain on full disaster response alert status until conditions stabilize.

“Our role does not end with law enforcement. We are protectors of life, and that duty becomes even more critical during times of disaster. The PNP will continue to serve and assist the people of Negros with compassion, discipline, and readiness,” Ibay said. (MAP)