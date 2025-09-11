PRO-NIR inaugurates 2 new police stations in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) inaugurated its two newly constructed Municipal Police Station buildings in Jimalalud and La Libertad, Negros Oriental, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The event was led by Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, along with the local officials and police personnel.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said this milestone reflects PRO-NIR’s steadfast commitment to modernizing law enforcement infrastructure and strengthening community-centered policing for enhanced public safety and service.

Ibay also expressed gratitude to the local government units for their support to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Ibay acknowledged that the milestone achieved is only possible due to the relentless efforts of all stakeholders involved.

“The strong partnership they have formed serves as clear evidence that greater accomplishments are within reach,” Ibay said.

The regional director highlighted that the 7-point agenda of the acting chief PNP emphasizes the efficient management of resources and the accountability of every personnel as key components of the organization's reform programs.

“This commitment ensures that facilities are well-maintained, promoting efficient functionality and the effective delivery of services to the community,” Ibay said.

He said this milestone inspires the PNP to go beyond expectations, as he emphasized their goal to create a police force that is prepared for every scenario and employs proactive measures to address threats before they escalate.

“May this become a symbol of continued cooperation and partnership with our Local Government as we move forward towards a more efficient and effective police service. We assure you that we will work relentlessly to prevent and control crimes until we make this town a safe and peaceful community,” he added.

Ibay noted that the newly completed infrastructures in Jimalalud and La Libertad signify more than just an upgrade in police facilities.

“They represent a transformative leap toward building safer, more resilient communities. These new police stations are expected to significantly enhance response times, improve police visibility, and foster stronger collaboration between law enforcement and the public,” Ibay said.

He said these improvements reflect PRO-NIR’s steadfast commitment to combating criminality, illegal drugs, and all forms of threats to peace and order.

“This is not merely a symbol of progress, it is a lasting promise of safety, trust, and dedicated service to every citizen,” he added. (MAP)