PRO-NIR installs Alam as new Negros Oriental police chief

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has officially installed Police Colonel Timmar Alam as officer-in-charge of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) at Camp Lt. Col. Francisco C. Fernandez Jr., Barangay Agan-an, Sibulan, Negros Oriental on February 2, 2026.

The ceremony was led Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, along with Negros Oriental Governor Manuel "Chaco" Sagarbarria, Dumaguete City Mayor Manuel "Chiquiting" Sagarbarria.

Also present were Colonel Lito Patay, Deputy Regional Director for Operations (DRDO), Colonel Jovito Atanacio, of Regional Personnel and Records Management Division (RPRMD), Colonel Jay Malong, Battalion Commander, Regional Mobile Force Battalion Negros Island Region (RMFB-NIR), and Chiefs of Police of Norppo.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the ceremonial event marked a significant leadership transition aimed at ensuring continuity, stability, and strengthened law enforcement operations in the province.

Ibay said the occasion marked not merely a leadership transition but a renewed covenant of service to the people of Negros Oriental, reaffirming the police organization’s shared responsibility to protect lives, maintain peace and order, and strengthen public trust through leadership grounded in integrity, discipline, and humility.

Ibay expressed full confidence to Alam as the new OIC of Norppo, citing his professionalism and ability to lead with firmness and compassion amid evolving challenges.

Ibay also highlighted that unity, discipline, and collective commitment among personnel remain vital to sustaining peace and order, as he reaffirmed PRO-NIR’s commitment to responsive, credible, and people-centered policing in the province.

“As PRO-NIR moves forward under renewed leadership, the organization remains unwavering in its mission to safeguard the people of Negros Oriental through decisive, professional, and intelligence-driven policing,” Ibay said.

Guided by discipline, integrity, and a unified sense of purpose, he said PRO-NIR and the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office are fully prepared to confront evolving security challenges, dismantle criminal threats, especially illegal drug activities, and uphold the rule of law.

He added that anchored on strong leadership, active community partnership, and the dedication of its personnel, the organization stands resolute in delivering lasting peace, enhanced public safety, and strengthened trust for the communities it serves.

The local officials also urged Alam, as well as all the chiefs of police under Norppo to step up and double time their efforts in the province’s fight against illegal drugs.

The governor and mayor emphasized the need for strong, coordinated, and consistent actions, calling on all units to work hand in hand to build a safer and better Negros Oriental. (MAP)