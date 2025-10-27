PRO-NIR intensifies campaign vs loose firearms

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has intensified its campaign against loose firearms, leading to the recovery of unlicensed firearms during a search warrant operation in Sitio Malipayon, Barangay San Jose, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, on October 25, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of a suspect known as alias “Binoy,” 38, laborer and a resident of the said village.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said operatives of the Sipalay City Police Station raided the suspect’s house by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police recovered from the suspect one caliber .38 revolver, three pieces of live ammunition for caliber .38 revolver, and two improvised cannons made from PVC pipes (“Boga”).

Malong said the operation stemmed from a report made by a concerned citizen to the barangay officials, which was subsequently relayed to the police regarding an alleged incident of illegal discharge of firearm in the said area.

She added that the intelligence operatives conducted surveillance and verification through Regional Civil Security Unit-6 (RCSU), which confirmed that the suspect had no record of owning a registered firearm.

PRO-NIR urged the public to cooperate with authorities by reporting individuals in possession of unregistered or unlicensed firearms.

“Community support and vigilance are vital in helping the police prevent crimes and ensure responsible firearm ownership,” Malong said.

She said this initiative forms part of the PNP’s intensified campaign to curb the proliferation of loose firearms and maintain peace and order across the Negros Island Region. (MAP)