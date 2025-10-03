PRO-NIR intensifies drug operations during MassKara Festival

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has intensified its anti-drug campaign during the ongoing MassKara Festival 2025 to ensure public safety and security.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said that in two separate operations on October 1, the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) intercepted high-value drug suspects and confiscated about 290 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.972 million.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Anthony,” 44, of Purok Yanson, Barangay 18, and alias “Bebe,” 35, of Purok Sigay, Barangay 2, both in Bacolod City.

Anthony was arrested by operatives of the Bacolod City Mobile Force Company (BCMFC) during a checkpoint operation on San Juan Street, Barangay 9, around 11:10 p.m. Malong said the suspect was driving a black Mio motorcycle at high speed without a helmet, side mirrors, or a plate number.

As he approached the checkpoint, the suspect abruptly braked and attempted to make a U-turn to evade inspection, but personnel immediately blocked him. When flagged down, he pulled out his driver’s license, during which a bundle of cash and a sachet of suspected shabu fell to the ground, Malong added.

Police recovered from his possession several sachets of suspected shabu weighing 220 grams worth P1.496 million, drug paraphernalia, a hand grenade, P35,370 in cash, and his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Bebe was arrested by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after selling a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer on St. Therese Street, Gonzaga Extension, Barangay Taculing, around 5:30 p.m.

From Bebe’s possession, police recovered several sachets of suspected shabu weighing 70 grams worth P476,000, the P1,000 marked money, and other non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, commended the BCPO for its swift and decisive action, stressing that neutralizing high-value targets is crucial to preventing the spread of illegal drugs, particularly during major public events like the MassKara Festival.

“PRO-NIR remains relentless in its fight against illegal drugs. These back-to-back operations during the festival underscore our unwavering commitment to safeguard the public, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that the MassKara celebration remains safe, secure, and drug-free,” Ibay said.

He added that together with the community, PRO-NIR will continue to strengthen its campaign to protect the next generation from the menace of illegal drugs. (MAP)