PRO-NIR intensifies security measures for 40th Edsa anniversary

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has intensified its security measures to ensure a safe, peaceful, and orderly observance of the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution across the region on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, has directed all provincial directors, chiefs of police, and force commanders to implement proactive security measures, particularly in identified convergence areas such as plazas, churches, major thoroughfares, transport terminals, and venues of commemorative activities.

She said security deployments will include increased police visibility, foot and mobile patrols, establishment of police assistance desks, and close coordination with local government units, event organizers, and other partner agencies.

Malong added that intelligence monitoring and threat assessments are likewise being continuously conducted to prevent any potential security threats.

Malong noted that the Edsa People Power Revolution, held in February 1986, remains a defining moment in Philippine history, symbolizing unity, democracy, and the collective strength of the Filipino people.

“We honor the spirit of Edsa by ensuring that the rights of our people to peacefully assemble and commemorate this historic event are protected, while maintaining public safety and order,” Ibay said.

The regional director also urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through established hotline numbers.

Ibay said PRO-NIR remains committed to upholding democratic values, safeguarding communities, and ensuring that the observance of the Edsa anniversary 2026 will be solemn, meaningful, and secure for all. (MAP)