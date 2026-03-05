PRO-NIR kicks off women’s month 2026

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) officially kicked off the Women’s Month 2026 celebration at its headquarters in Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The activity was led by Colonel Glen Oliver Cinco, assistant director for Regional Police Affairs (ADRPA), along with the personnel of Negrense Volunteers for Change Foundation led by Executive Director Ina Uytiepo.

Also present were lawyer Owen De Luna, National Police Commission-Negros Island Region director, together with the Command Group, regional and personal staff, officers, and personnel in a collective show of support for women empowerment and inclusivity.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the event underscored the organization’s steadfast commitment to honoring the invaluable contributions of women, advancing gender equality, and fostering unity within the police force and the community it serves.

She said PRO-NIR ignited the spirit of camaraderie through a lively Women’s Month Sportsfest that blended fun, teamwork, and friendly competition.

He added that the participants engaged in a spirited tug of war, an energetic sack race, the culturally inspired kadang kadang relay, and a creative basketball challenge using a laundry basket, activities designed not only to entertain but to strengthen collaboration, resilience, and teamwork among personnel.

Malong noted that the celebration culminated in a high energy Zumba session, where personnel and staff came together in a vibrant display of unity and wellness.

Malong said the dynamic dance workout symbolized strength in movement and solidarity, values that mirror the role of women in shaping stronger institutions and communities.

More than a celebration, she said the event reaffirmed PRO-NIR’s enduring dedication to uplifting women and deepening community engagement.

“By seamlessly integrating tradition, recreation, and advocacy, the kickoff left participants inspired, energized, and united in purpose, setting the tone for a month-long observance that champions empowerment, equality, and collective progress,” she added. (MAP)