PRO-NIR logs 11.84% decrease in focus crimes

THE Police Regional Office in the Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), led by Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, reported a significant drop in focus crimes by 11.84 percent from January 1 to 31, 2026, compared to cases recorded in December 2025.

These include homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping (motor vehicle), and carnapping (motorcycle).

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said data from the Crime Information, Reporting and Analysis System revealed that only 67 focus crimes were recorded from January 1 to 31, 2026, nine fewer than the 76 incidents logged in December 2025.

She said the decrease is attributed to heightened police visibility, intelligence-driven operations, focused patrols, and strong coordination with local government units and community stakeholders.

She added that murder cases decreased by 42.86 percent, physical injury dropped by 14.29 percent, rape cases decreased by 22.22 percent, theft cases declined by 33.33 percent, and carnapping of motor vehicles dropped by 100 percent.

Ibay said the decline in focus crimes is a clear indication that intensified police visibility, intelligence-driven operations, and close collaboration with local government units and community partners are producing positive results.

“While we are encouraged by these gains, we will not be complacent. We will continue to strengthen our law enforcement efforts to sustain this downward trend and further enhance public safety across the Negros Island Region,” he said.

He added that PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property, upholding peace and order, and ensuring a safe and secure environment for all communities in the Negros Island Region.

With the continued support of stakeholders and the public, Ibay said PRO-NIR will persist in implementing proactive and responsive policing strategies to keep crime rates low and maintain public trust. /MAP