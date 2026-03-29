PRO-NIR marks 1st anniversary, arrests 3,841 wanted persons

AS THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) celebrated its first year of dedicated service, a total of 3,841 wanted persons were arrested across the region from March 27, 2025, to March 20, 2026.

PRO-NIR records revealed that from March 27 to March 20, 2026, a total of 3,841 individuals with pending arrest warrants were arrested across the region, including 693 most wanted persons and 3,148 others charged with various offenses.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said all suspects were arrested during various anti-criminality operations carried out by their units, including the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

She said that over the past year, PRO-NIR has not only upheld the rule of law but has also woven a tapestry of operational excellence across the region, demonstrating that vigilance, courage, and professionalism remain the cornerstone of its mission to protect communities and safeguard the welfare of every citizen.

During the same period, PRO-NIR also intensified its anti-illegal drug campaign with 2,281 operations across the region, leading to the arrest of 2,708 drug personalities and the seizure of approximately 44,997.57 grams of shabu and 12,993.01 grams of marijuana with an estimated market value of P307,542,637, delivering a decisive blow to the regional drug trade.

All suspects have been charged with violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As part of its campaign against illegal firearms, PRO-NIR arrested 374 individuals, confiscated a total of 1,601 loose firearms, and secured the voluntary surrender of 177 unlicensed firearms.

In its intensified campaign against illegal fishing, PRO-NIR also conducted 232 operations that led to the arrest of 657 individuals and the seizure of P321,775 worth of fish and P13,081,550 worth of fishing paraphernalia, protecting marine resources and promoting sustainable practices.

In its campaign against smuggling, PRO-NIR recorded a total of 171 operations, with 85 individuals arrested and the confiscation of approximately P22,365,648 worth of smuggled items, strengthening lawful trade and curbing illicit commerce.

Malong said these achievements reflect PRO-NIR’s relentless, intelligence-driven, and community-focused approach to law enforcement.

She said the organization’s operational success is a testament to the professionalism, discipline, and dedication of its personnel, as well as the strong partnerships fostered with local communities and stakeholders.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also lauded the operating units of the PRO-NIR.

"As we celebrate the first anniversary of the Police Regional Office Negros Island Region, I extend my deepest gratitude to all our personnel for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and relentless pursuit of justice," Ibay said.

He said over the past year, the personnel have demonstrated extraordinary courage, discipline, and resolve in safeguarding the communities, apprehending wanted persons, dismantling criminal syndicates, and enforcing the law with unwavering integrity.

He added that these remarkable accomplishments are a testament to the collective vigilance and steadfast commitment of the men and women in uniform.

"Moving forward, we remain resolute in our mission to protect the people, strengthen public safety, and sustain peace and order across the region. One year, One Mission, One Secure Negros Island Region," Ibay said.

He said that as PRO-NIR marks this significant milestone, the organization reaffirms its steadfast commitment to relentless law enforcement, unwavering public service, and the continuous pursuit of a safer, more secure Negros Island.

"PRO-NIR remains determined to intensify its campaigns against criminality, uphold the rule of law, and foster resilient communities where every citizen can live in peace, safety, and prosperity," he added. (MAP)