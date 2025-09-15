PRO-NIR nets over P900,000 shabu, arrests 3

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P952,000 worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Bacolod City on September 14, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said operatives of PRO-NIR carried out a major anti-drug operation in Purok Bolinao, Barangay 1, Bacolod City, which led to the arrest of three drug personalities, including a high-value target, around 12:55 a.m.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Koykoy,” 28; alias “James,” 18; and alias “Mark,” 23, all residents of the said village.

Malong said the operation was carried out after the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Bacolod City Police Office (CDEU-BCPO) received information from a confidential informant that the subject, alias “Koykoy,” was selling illegal drugs to a buyer in Purok Bolinao, Barangay 1.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 32 plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 140 grams, P1,000 marked money, and other non-drug items.

Malong said alias “Koykoy” is classified as a high-value drug personality in Negros Occidental.

“This accomplishment underscores PRO-NIR’s unwavering commitment to its intensified campaign against illegal drugs and its dedication to safeguarding communities while maintaining peace and order across the region,” Malong said.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said PRO-NIR will remain relentless in its pursuit of a drug-free Negros Island Region.

“This is a clear message to all those involved in the illegal drug trade: your days are numbered. We stand firm in protecting our communities and securing a safer future for every Negrense and Siquijodnon,” Ibay said.

He added that PRO-NIR stands firm in its commitment to rid the Negros Island Region of illegal drugs. With relentless and sustained operations, the command is focused on dismantling drug networks and curbing the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region. (MAP)