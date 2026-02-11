PRO-NIR nets regional-level HVI

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) once again scored a major breakthrough in its relentless and uncompromising campaign against illegal drugs following the arrest of a regional-level high-value individual (HVI) and a street-level individual (SLI) during a buy-bust operation in Ditching Subdivision, Barangay 5, Victorias City, Negros Occidental on February 10, 2026.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Popi” or “Paupee,” 43, a helper and resident of Villa Cristina, Barangay 21, Victorias City; and alias “Mar,” 39, a resident of Ditching Subdivision, Barangay 5, Victorias City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Victorias City Police Station after one of them sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P748,000, the P1,000 marked money, and drug paraphernalia.

Malong said alias “Popi,” a helper, is classified as an HVI and ranked No. 19 at the regional level, while his companion is classified as an SLI.

She said the primary suspect, alias “Popi,” had previously been the subject of buy-bust operations in 2024 and 2025. However, the transactions were not consummated due to the suspect’s vigilance and evasive behavior, she added.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Victorias City Police Station. They are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Malong said the seized evidence was inventoried in accordance with standard procedures and was submitted to the Negros Occidental Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

She said that PRO-NIR remains relentless, resolute, and uncompromising in its intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“There will be no sanctuary and no tolerance for individuals involved in the illegal drug trade, as law enforcement operations are continuously strengthened to dismantle criminal networks, protect communities, enforce peace and order, and safeguard public safety across the Negros Island Region,” she added. (MAP)