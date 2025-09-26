PRO-NIR on heightened alert for 'Opong'

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) raised its alert status from normal to heightened Thursday, September 25, 2025, in response to Severe Tropical Storm Opong (Bualoi), which continues to intensify and pose serious threats in various regions.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the move was in line with the directives of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to national agencies and local government units to ensure public safety.

Malong said the alert upgrade also considered the latest weather advisories from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa, which indicated maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour and heavy to torrential rainfall that could endanger communities along the storm’s path.

All police units were ordered to take proactive measures, including the deployment and readiness of the Reactionary Standby Support Force; organization of search and rescue teams with full mobility and equipment; equipment checks to support operations with local disaster risk reduction offices and emergency response partners; securing police stations and offices against falling objects and hazardous materials; preparing standby generators to ensure continued police operations during power outages; strict monitoring and coordination with LGUs and barangays for orderly evacuations and security of evacuees; and full readiness to prevent lawless activities such as looting during the storm.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also said that all police stations and field units must maintain maximum preparedness to safeguard lives and property.

“PRO-NIR assures the public of its continuous commitment to safety and security. Police personnel across Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Bacolod City are on heightened vigilance to extend assistance to LGUs and communities,” Ibay said.

The PRO-NIR urged the public to remain alert, follow advisories from authorities and cooperate with government agencies during evacuation and safety operations.

“Your safety is our priority. Let us work together to minimize the risks and ensure that no lives are lost during this storm,” Ibay said. (MAP)