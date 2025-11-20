PRO-NIR orders activation of enhanced cyber-monitoring

POLICE Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay has ordered the immediate activation of enhanced cyber-monitoring, digital forensics support, and technical investigation protocols to address the recent bomb threat incidents affecting the region.

Ibay said PRO-NIR also intensified its coordination with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu) and information and communications technology (ICT) experts.

Through this strengthened partnership, he said PRO-NIR and Anti-Crime Group (ACG) units are now implementing real-time digital monitoring and rapid tracing of online or electronic bomb threats.

“We should ensure that all bomb threats, whether sent online, via mobile messaging, or through anonymous digital platforms, are traced, validated, and acted upon swiftly,” he added.

This was after the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) recorded at least 31 bomb threats in various areas in the city especially schools from November 12 to 19, 2025.

Ibay noted that technical assistance in analyzing digital footprints, metadata, and communication patterns will also be part of the procedure while continuous coordinated intelligence sharing between law enforcement, local government units, and ICT stakeholders is being undertaken.

“Our priority is public safety. We are working closely with our cybercrime investigators and ICT specialists to identify the sources of these threats and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable,” Ibay said.

He said PRO-NIR also ensures that the swift deployment of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and K9 units in areas reported to have received threats.

He added that they also strengthened its community awareness efforts to encourage timely reporting while preventing unnecessary alarm through its police stations.

PRO-NIR assured the public that all reported threats are treated with utmost seriousness, and all security protocols are in place to protect communities across the region.

“We call on the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative. False bomb threats disrupt peace and can cause undue panic, but they are crimes with serious consequences. PRO NIR will relentlessly pursue those who spread fear through digital means,” Ibay said.

He said PRO-NIR remains committed to maintaining peace, order, and public safety, and continues to work closely with cybercrime and ICT experts to safeguard the region from threats, both physical and digital. (MAP)