PRO-NIR provides 74 vehicles on transport strike

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has provided a total of 74 police vehicles across the region to ensure the safety of affected commuters of the transport strike on March 19, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said they provided libreng sakay assistance to affected commuters, ensuring that the public can continue their daily activities with minimal disruption.

She said they provided four patrol vehicles from Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), 32 units from Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOcPPO), six units from Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), four units from Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and 28 units from Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo).

Malong said regular police duties and functions will continue as normal, with heightened visibility and deployment to maintain peace, order, and public safety across the region.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also emphasized that they were fully prepared during the transport strike.

"Our Libreng Sakay initiative, supported by 74 police vehicles, reflects our commitment to public service. We assure everyone that our personnel remain on full alert to ensure safety, security, and order throughout the region," Ibay said.

He said PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and protect at all times. (MAP)