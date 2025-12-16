PRO-NIR recovers smuggled cigarettes in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P365,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in two separate operations in Negros Oriental on December 12 and 13, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the first recovery occurred at 7:58 p.m. on December 12, during a checkpoint operation along Diversion Road, Purok 2, Barangay Magatas, Sibulan.

She said a concerned citizen informed the police of the alleged abandoned cigarettes located about 300 meters from the checkpoint.

Acting promptly on the report, she said the responding personnel proceeded to the area and discovered a large opened carton containing misdeclared and suspected smuggled tobacco products.

Police recovered 42 rims and 10 packs of Rasean Gold Blend cigarettes with estimated market value of P25,000 and a box used as container.

Malong said around 4 a.m. on December 13, a concerned citizen also reported to Basay Municipal Police Station of the abandoned five cartoon boxes along the shoreline at Sitio Cotcot, Barangay Bongalonan, Basay.

Upon verification, she said it was confirmed that the boxes contained smuggled cigarettes with estimated market value of P340,000.

“A thorough and ongoing investigation is being conducted to identify and hold accountable the individuals responsible for this illicit activity,” she added.

Malong noted that the successful recovery of smuggled cigarettes highlights the effectiveness of sustained police presence, intelligence-led operations, and strong community cooperation.

“These efforts directly disrupt illegal trade, protect legitimate businesses, and safeguard government revenues across the Negros Island Region,” she said. (MAP)