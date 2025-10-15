PRO-NIR seizes firearms, ammunition in Negros Oriental

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized firearms and ammunition during a search warrant operation in Sitio Cambalagsag, Barangay Canaway, Siaton, Negros Oriental, on October 14, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias “Juv,” a resident of Barangay Canaway,

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said operatives of the Siaton Municipal Police Station raided the suspect’s house by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession one .38 caliber revolver, two rounds of live .38 caliber ammunition, and one empty shell of .38 caliber.

Malong said the operation stemmed from information received by the Siaton Municipal Police Station that the suspect was reportedly running amok in the area.

She said that upon arrival, the responding personnel observed the suspect carrying a firearm before he quickly retreated into his residence.

Through follow-up surveillance and interviews, residents said that the suspect frequently caused disturbances whenever he was intoxicated, Malong added.

Malong noted that firearms verification also revealed that there was no registered firearm under the suspect’s name. This prompted the personnel to file a search warrant, which was approved.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, underscored PRO-NIR’s unwavering commitment in making Negros Island Region a safer, more peaceful, and progressive place for its people.

“The operation demonstrates the proactive and decisive measures of the police in eliminating illegal firearms that often fuel violence and lawlessness in communities,” Ibay said. (MAP)