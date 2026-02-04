PRO-NIR seizes loose firearms, ammunition

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized firearms and ammunition during separate search warrant operations in Barangay Maluay, Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, and Barangay Camingawan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on February 3, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias “Dodong,” 57, a resident of Sitio Mag-abo, Barangay Maluay, Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental; and alias “Ron-Ron,” 26, a resident of Purok Bougainvillea, Barangay Camingawan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said operatives of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOrPPO) Intelligence Unit, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and Zamboanguita Municipal Police Station raided the house of alias “Dodong” by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

She said the operation stemmed from information received that the subject was in possession of an unlicensed .45-caliber firearm, adding that he was also reported for allegedly threatening people and brandishing his firearm.

Malong noted that operatives conducted casing and surveillance operations to validate the report, during which they found that the suspect had no license to own and possess a firearm and was not a licensed or registered firearm holder of any caliber.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession one Colt .45-caliber pistol, one steel magazine for caliber .45, and five pieces of live ammunition.

Malong said operatives from the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) Intelligence Unit and Kabankalan City Police Station also raided the house of alias “Ron-Ron” by virtue of a search warrant for violation of RA 10591.

She said Nocppo intelligence operatives received a report from a confidential informant that the subject had been discharging his firearm on multiple occasions, causing fear and alarm among residents.

She added that operatives conducted casing and surveillance operations to validate the report.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession one .38-caliber revolver and three rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facilities of the Zamboanguita Municipal Police Station and the Kabankalan City Police Station.

Under strong leadership and guided by discipline, professionalism, and integrity, Malong said PRO-NIR continues to intensify its anti-loose firearms operations through intelligence-driven policing, heightened police visibility, and strengthened collaboration with local government units and community stakeholders.

She said PRO-NIR remains unyielding in its mission.

“The public is assured that law enforcement operations against illegal firearms will be sustained and further intensified. Those who defy firearm laws will be pursued relentlessly and held fully accountable under the law,” she added.

Malong disclosed that PRO-NIR stands firm in its commitment to build safer communities and ensure that peace and security prevail throughout the region. (MAP)