PRO-NIR seizes loose firearms, ammunition

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized firearms and ammunition during a search warrant operation in Sitio Lower Moog, Barangay Planas, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, on April 16, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Mando, 34, a resident of Sitio Lower Moog, Barangay Planas, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said operatives of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) Intelligence Unit, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and Guihulngan City Police Station raided the house of Mando by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The operation was carried out following several complaints from concerned citizens that the suspect was allegedly brandishing and discharging a firearm, causing threats and fear among residents.

Malong said casing and surveillance operations were conducted to validate the report, which revealed that the suspect is not a licensed firearm holder.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession one unit caliber .45 pistol, two magazines for caliber .45 pistol, one black holster, and eleven rounds of caliber .45mm live ammunition.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Guihulngan City Police Station.

Malong said this successful operation reflects the sustained and intelligence-driven efforts of PRO-NIR to locate and neutralize sources of illegal firearms within communities.

Through lawful implementation of search warrants and strengthened coordination among operating units, she said the police force continues to advance its mandate of ensuring safer communities and preventing potential threats posed by loose firearms in the Negros Island Region. (MAP)