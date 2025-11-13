PRO-NIR seizes loose firearms, illegal drugs

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized firearms and illegal drugs during a search warrant operation in Purok Campilisan, Barangay Oringao, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man identified only as alias “Cris,” a resident of the said village.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said operatives of the Silay City Police Station raided the suspect’s house by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession one unit of an improvised 12-gauge shotgun; one unit of an Ingram (9mm Sub-machine Gun) with defaced serial number with magazine inserted loaded with 16 live ammunitions for 9mm; and eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu.

Malong said the operation stemmed from complaints of residents that the suspect, a known drug personality, had been brandishing his firearm and allegedly firing it when intoxicated, causing fear and distress among the community.

Acting on the report, intelligence operatives immediately conducted validation and continuous surveillance to confirm the veracity of the information.

During the implementation of the search warrant, the operatives also discovered, in plain view, at least 40 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P272,000.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also lauded the operating unit for their diligence and commitment, emphasizing PRO NIR’s unrelenting campaign against illegal drugs, loose firearms, and other forms of criminality.

“Our intensified operations show that PRO-NIR will never cease in its mission to rid our communities of illegal weapons and dangerous drugs. We remain steadfast in our goal to ensure a safe, peaceful, and drug-free Negros Island Region,” Ibay said.

He said this accomplishment highlights PRO-NIR’s continued dedication to maintaining peace and order across Negros Island Region and reinforces its commitment to the PNP’s vision of a safer and more secure community for all. (MAP)