PRO-NIR seizes over P100,000 shabu

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P136,000 worth of shabu in a drug bust in Purok Rosas, Barangay Zone 6, Talisay City, Negros Occidental, on April 14, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Chu, 35, a laborer, and a resident of Barangay Zone 6.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Talisay City Police Station of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) after allegedly selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Purok Paraiso.

Recovered from the suspect were several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing around 20 grams and the marked money.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said PRO-NIR reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to sustain aggressive, intelligence-driven anti-illegal drug operations aimed at disrupting drug networks and apprehending individuals involved in the illicit drug trade.

She said the continued success of its campaign is anchored on the active support and cooperation of the community, as well as the prompt reporting of illegal drug activities, in pursuit of a safer and drug-free Negros Island Region. (MAP)