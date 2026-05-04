PRO-NIR seizes over P100,000 shabu

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P171,360 worth of shabu in a drug bust in Block 5, Fermont Village, Barangay 7, Victorias City, Negros Occidental on May 2, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Jack, 55, an electronic technician, and resident of the said village.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Victorias City of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) after allegedly selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Barangay 7.

Recovered from the suspect were several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing around 25.2 grams and the marked money.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said the suspect is considered a street-level individual in Victorias City and actively involved in illegal drug activities.

She said this successful operation highlights PRO-NIR’s aggressive and unrelenting campaign against illegal drugs.

"It reaffirms the organization’s steadfast commitment to dismantle drug networks at all levels and sustain intensified law enforcement efforts to protect communities and ensure a safer, more secure, and drug-free Negros Island Region," Malong added. (MAP)