PRO-NIR seizes over P11M smuggled cigarettes

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P11.127 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Barangay Talaban, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on October 4, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the operation was conducted by operatives of Regional Maritime Unit-NIR and Himamaylan City Police Station that led to the arrest of alias Ali, 42, a truck driver and resident of Barangay Tituan, Zamboanga City; and his helper, alias Bio, 39, a resident of Barangay Butan, Jolo, Sulu.

She said the operation transpired when the operatives sighted several suspicious individuals in possession of multiple boxes of cigarettes in the city.

The team promptly approached the suspects and conducted an inspection.

Upon verification, the two suspects failed to present valid documents evidencing payment of the required duties and taxes from the Bureau of Customs (BOC), she added.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 170 boxes or 8,500 reams of Pure cigarettes; 15 boxes or 750 reams of Fort cigarettes; five boxes or 250 reams of Berlin Cigarettes; and a white FUSO Panel Truck.

Malong said the suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Regional Maritime Unit-NIR. They will be charged with violation of Section 1401 of Republic Act 10863 (Unlawful Importation) in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10643 (Graphic Health Warnings on Tobacco Products Act of 2014).

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also lauded the accomplishment of Regional Maritime Unit-NIR and Himamaylan City Police Station.

“This successful joint operation reflects the strong partnership among PNP units in protecting our borders from illegal trade. PRO NIR remains steadfast in its commitment to support the government’s campaign against cigarette smuggling and other economic crimes that undermine lawful commerce and public trust,” Ibay said.

He said the successful joint operation is part of PRO-NIR’s intensified campaign against smuggling, illegal trade, and other transnational crimes, in line with the Philippine National Police’s commitment to good governance, economic security, and community safety.

“This operation reinforces PRO-NIR’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and protecting the welfare of the people in the Negros Island Region,” he added. (MAP)