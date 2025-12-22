PRO-NIR seizes over P1M 'shabu'

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P1.5 million worth of suspected shabu in a drug bust in Bacolod City on December 19, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias “Neneng,” 42, a resident of Purok Magtiayon, Barangay 10, Bacolod City.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit after allegedly selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Purok Magtiayon.

Recovered from the suspect were several plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing around 230 grams, with an estimated street value of P1,564,000, along with the marked money.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said the successful operation underscores the region’s sustained momentum in the fight against illegal drugs, stressing that law enforcement efforts remain firm and uncompromising.

“It serves as a clear reminder that drug-related activities will be confronted at every turn,” Malong said.

She added that PRO-NIR continues to intensify focused operations, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and uphold its mandate to protect communities and enforce the law with resolve and consistency. (MAP)