PRO-NIR seizes over P1M shabu

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P1.4 million worth of shabu in a drug bust in Bacolod City on March 25, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Boss, 24, a resident of Purok Paraiso, Barangay Banago, Bacolod.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit after allegedly selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Purok Paraiso.

Recovered from the suspect were several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing around 210 grams, with an estimated street value of P1,428,000 along with the marked money.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said the operation was conducted following a tip from a confidential informant that Boss is actively engaged in illegal drug activities in Barangays Banago, 1, 2 in Bacolod City, as well as in the area of Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

She said the suspect is considered a high-value drug personality in Negros Occidental.

Investigation revealed that the suspect has been previously arrested for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and was released on 2023.

Malong said this major seizure of over P1.4 million worth of shabu highlights the uncompromising and forceful resolve of law enforcement.

She said PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mission to cut off the flow of illegal drugs at every level, ensuring that those who attempt to profit from this menace are swiftly held accountable, while aggressive and intelligence-driven operations continue to intensify across the region, sending a strong message that illegal drug activities will not be tolerated. (MAP)