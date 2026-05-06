PRO-NIR seizes over P1M shabu

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P1.020 million worth of shabu in separate drug busts in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on May 5 and 6, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Mimi, 22, a resident of Purok Lubi, Barangay 3; and alias Em-em, 31, and alias Polite, 41, both residents of Purok Fatima 2, Barangay Sum-ag.

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Alias Mimi, who was identified as high-value individual (HVI) in Bacolod City, was arrested after she allegedly sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Purok Lubi, Barangay 3, Wednesday morning, May 6.

Recovered from the suspect were several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 50 grams with estimated market value of P340,000, and the marked money.

Alias Em-em, identified as a high-value individual (HVI), and alias Polite, considered as street level individual (SLI), were also arrested in Purok Fatima 2, Barangay Sum-ag, on May 5.

Police found them several plastic sachets of shabu weighing 100 grams with estimated market value of P680,000, and the marked money.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said PRO-NIR strengthened its intelligence-driven anti-drug campaign and sustained inter-unit coordination in dismantling illegal drug activities at both high-value and street levels.

"It likewise reflects the organization’s firm commitment to intensify law enforcement operations through proactive strategies and coordinated action against individuals involved in the illegal drug trade," she said.

Through continued collaboration and decisive field operations, she added that PRO-NIR reinforces its drive to disrupt drug networks, uphold the rule of law, and ensure safer communities toward a drug-free Negros Island Region. (MAP)