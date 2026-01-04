PRO-NIR seizes over P1M 'shabu' in Dumaguete City

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P1.020 million worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok 7, Diversion Road, Barangay Batinguel, Dumaguete City on January 2, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Melsac, 46, a resident of Purok Santan, Barangay Taclobo, Dumaguete City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said operatives of PRO-NIR carried out another major anti-drug operation in Dumaguete City, which led to the arrest of a high-value drug personality.

She said the operation was conducted by Dumaguete City Police Station following information received from a confidential informant that the subject was actively engaged in the sale of illegal drugs in the area.

Upon validation, it was revealed that the subject had been previously arrested for selling illegal drugs.

A transaction was carried out through the assistance of the confidential informant, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, Malong added.

Police recovered from the suspect's possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 150 grams and the marked money.

Malong said this significant seizure and the arrest of a high-value individual underscore the unwavering resolve of the PRO-NIR in relentlessly pursuing and dismantling illegal drug networks operating within the region.

She said PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its commitment to protect communities, preserve public safety, and uphold the rule of law, ensuring that peace and security across the Negros Island Region are sustained through continuous, focused, and uncompromising anti-drug operations. (MAP)