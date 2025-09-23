PRO-NIR seizes over P2M shabu in 2-day operation

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized around P2.040 million worth of shabu in a two-day operation in Bacolod City that led to the arrest of four drug personalities.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Jameson,” alias “John,” both residents of Barangay Vista Alegre, both in Bacolod City; alias “Jekjek,” 41, a resident of Barangay 2, Bacolod City; and alias “Charlie,” 39, a resident of Barangay Taloc, Bago City, Negros Occidental.

PRO-NIR records showed all suspects were arrested by operatives of Bacolod City Police (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit.

Aliases “Jameson” and “John” were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer along Vicente Yap Street, Barangay Singcang-Airport at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2025.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several sachets of shabu weighing 250 grams with estimated market value of P1.7 million, and the marked money.

Aliases “Jekjek” and “Charlie” were also arrested in Purok Kagaykay, Barangay 2, on Monday, September 21.

Police found several sachets of shabu weighing 50 grams with estimated market value of P340,000, the marked money, and one caliber .45 pistol loaded with seven live ammunition from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 2 and 8. They will be charged with violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office–NIR Public Information Office chief, said this successful operations stands as a testament to PRO NIR’s reinforced resolve to eradicate the drug menace in the region.

“It further affirms the organization’s steadfast commitment to shielding communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs and ensuring a safer environment for all,” she said.

She added that with the unwavering support of the community, reinforced by sustained strategic operations and focused law enforcement, PRO-NIR continues to intensify its campaign to dismantle the supply chain of illegal drugs and protect the well-being of every community in the region. (MAP)