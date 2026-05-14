PRO-NIR seizes over P2M smuggled cigarettes in San Carlos

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P2.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in San Juan Bonifacio, Barangay 5, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the accomplishment was made possible through the vigilance and prompt action of a barangay kagawad who immediately reported to San Carlos City Police Station of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) regarding the presence of several boxes of alleged smuggled cigarettes abandoned along the roadside in the area.

Recovered in the area were five boxes of Mew Mega Menthol cigarettes and 18 boxes of Red BOSQU cigarettes, all containing 100 reams per box, with a total estimated market value of P2.3 million.

Malong said all recovered items were properly documented on-site and subsequently transported to San Carlos City Police Station for safekeeping.

The recovered items will be referred and turned over to Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for verification and proper disposition.

Malong said this accomplishment reflects the significance of active community participation and strong police-community collaboration in maintaining peace, order, and economic security across the region.

She said the regional police office remains steadfast in strengthening its partnership with the community and encouraging continued public cooperation as essential components in the intensified campaign against smuggling and other forms of criminality in the Negros Island Region. (MAP)