PRO-NIR seizes over P3M shabu in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P3.4 million worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok 4, Barangay San Miguel, Bacong, Negros Oriental, on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias “Cyrel,” 56, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental.

PRO-NIR records showed the suspect was arrested by operatives of Provincial Intelligence Unit and Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspect's possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 500 grams and the marked money.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, said the suspect is classified as a high-value drug personality in Negros Island Region.

Ibay said this successful operation marks a significant achievement in PRO-NIR’s ongoing campaign against illegal drugs and highlights its steadfast commitment to ensuring public safety and upholding peace and order throughout the region.

“This is a clear message to all those involved in the illegal drug trade, your days are numbered. PRO-NIR will remain relentless in its pursuit of a drug-free Negros Island Region. We stand firm in protecting our communities and securing a safer future for every Negrense and Siquijodnon,” he said.

He added that PRO-NIR remains unwavering in its mission to eradicate illegal drugs across the Negros Island Region.

Through proactive and sustained operations, the command is determined to dismantle drug syndicates and prevent the spread of illegal substances within local communities.

Moreover, a dismissed PNP member was also arrested in a drug bust in Purok Dol-dol, Barangay Poblacion 2, Sagay City, Negros Occidental, Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Tata,” 30, female, a dismissed PNP member since October 31, 2023 and a resident of Purok Rosas De Baybayon, Barangay Old Sagay, Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of Sagay City Police Station after she sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 45 grams with estimated market value of P306,000 and the marked money.

The operatives also found one unit of.45 caliber pistol, a magazine, and five rounds live ammunition of caliber.45 pistol from the possession of the suspect.

Malong said the suspect, who had been absent without official leave (Awol), was previously assigned to Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of Police Regional Office- Western Visayas.

"This relentless effort is anchored in PRO-NIR’s vision of building a safer, more secure and progressive region where communities are empowered and every citizen can live and thrive free from fear, harm or intimidation," she said.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility Sagay City Police Station. She will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591 or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (MAP)