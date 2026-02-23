PRO-NIR seizes over P400,000 shabu in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P414,800 worth of shabu in a drug bust in Purok 5A, Sitio Campaclan, Barangay Poblacion, Sibulan, Negros Oriental on February 22, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias "Shakira," 38, a resident of Sitio Campaclan, Baramgay Poblacion, Sibulan.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) Drug Enforcement Unit with the assistance of Sibulan Municipal Police Station.

Recovered from the suspect were several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing around 61 grams, along with the marked money, and cellular phone.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said this significant seizure effectively prevented the further distribution of illegal drugs in the community.

She said the operation was conducted following a tip from a confidential informant that the subject was allegedly engaged in illegal drug trade in the area.

Malong noted that casing and surveillance operations were conducted to validate the report, and it was revealed that the subject has been previously arrested for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect, who is considered a high-value drug personality in Negros Oriental, is detained at the custodial facility of Sibulan Municipal Police Station. She is facing charges for violation of RA 9165.

Malong said PRO-NIR remains relentless and unyielding in its fight against illegal drugs, executing operations with precision and resolve to dismantle criminal networks at every level.

By taking swift and decisive action, she said the PRO-NIR continues to protect communities, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that no individual or group can operate with impunity in the Negros Island Region.

"This demonstrates that PRO-NIR will act firmly and without compromise to safeguard public safety and maintain a drug-free environment," she added. (MAP)