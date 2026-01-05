PRO-NIR seizes over P700,000 'shabu' in Bacolod

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) once again scored a major breakthrough in its relentless and uncompromising campaign against illegal drugs and seized an estimated P782,000 worth of substances believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Magtiayon, Barangay 10, Bacolod City, on January 4, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias “Jan,” 30, a resident of the said village.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said operatives of PRO-NIR carried out another major anti-drug operation in Bacolod City, which led to the arrest of a high-value drug personality.

She said the operation was conducted by the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit following information received from a confidential informant that the subject was actively engaged in the sale of illegal drugs in the area.

She added that it was determined the subject was using her sari-sari store as a front, where customers would pass by and buy shabu.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 115 grams and the marked money.

Malong said the successful operation further underscores PRO-NIR’s unwavering resolve and intensified intelligence-driven campaign against illegal drugs, as implemented on the ground by BCPO.

Through sustained, coordinated, and decisive law enforcement actions, she said PRO-NIR continues to dismantle drug networks, neutralize high-value drug personalities, and protect communities across the Negros Island Region, sending a clear and resounding message that illegal drug activities will not be tolerated and will be met with firm and relentless enforcement at all times. (MAP)