PRO-NIR seizes over P700,000 smuggled cigarettes in Kabankalan

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P715,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes during an operation in Sitio Utod, Barangay Hilamonan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on May 4, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Bas, 57, driver/vendor, a resident of Santa Catalina, Zamboanga City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the operation was conducted by the Kabankalan City Police Station of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), after receiving a phone call from a concerned citizen regarding the unloading of suspicious boxes believed to contain illegal cigarettes.

She said the suspect was caught unloading boxes from a red Isuzu Elf dropside containing alleged cigarette products without the required graphic health warnings, in violation of Republic Act 10643.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession were 21 small boxes of Tourism cigarettes, each containing 30 reams; eight big boxes of Tourism cigarettes, each containing 50 reams; 12 big boxes of Bosquo cigarettes, each containing 50 reams; and a red Isuzu Elf dropside.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Kabankalan City Police Station, while the seized pieces of evidence are also in the custody of the police station for proper disposition.

Malong said this successful operation strengthened PRO-NIR's vigilance against illegal tobacco and highlights the crucial role of community participation.

She said the timely report from a concerned citizen enabled the swift response and successful apprehension of the suspect.

By intercepting non-compliant cigarettes, she added that authorities not only protect public health but also disrupt illegal distribution.

Malong said that PRO-NIR remains committed to intensifying enforcement efforts while fostering strong community partnership to ensure unlawful activities are promptly reported and effectively addressed. (MAP)