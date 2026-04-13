PRO-NIR seizes P25M smuggled cigarettes

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P25 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during an intelligence-driven operation in Barangay To-oy, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias “Geo,” 43, a truck driver, and a resident of Barangay Masulog, Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the operation was conducted by the Regional Intelligence Division, PRO-NIR, in coordination with Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Himamaylan City Police Station, and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) following a report from a confidential informant regarding the suspected unloading of contraband cigarette boxes from a ten-wheeler wing van.

Acting on the report, she said the operatives immediately conducted surveillance and validation in the area, where they caught in the act the unloading of the contraband cigarette boxes, leading to the immediate interception of the subject vehicle and the discovery of a substantial volume of illicit tobacco products.

Recovered during the operation were 500 master cases of cigarettes found to bear unauthorized tax seals and lacking the required graphic health warning labels, in clear violation of existing laws and regulations.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also commended the operating units for their swift, decisive, and coordinated action, emphasizing the organization’s unwavering resolve against smuggling and illicit trade.

Ibay said the successful operation reflects the strength of intelligence-driven policing and PRO-NIR’s firm commitment to protect government revenue, safeguard public welfare, and uphold the rule of law.

He stressed that PRO-NIR will continue to intensify its operations and ensure that there will be no safe haven for law violators in the Negros Island Region.

"This major accomplishment highlights PRO NIR’s relentless and uncompromising stance against smuggling and illicit economic activities that undermine government revenue, threaten public health, and disrupt lawful commerce," he said.

He added the organization reaffirmed its commitment to sustain aggressive, intelligence-driven, and highly coordinated operations across the region, leveraging strong collaboration with partner agencies to effectively combat organized illegal trade.

With this breakthrough, Ibay said that PRO-NIR sends a clear and unequivocal message that all forms of illegal trade will be met with swift, decisive, and unyielding law enforcement action throughout the Negros Island Region.

The suspect detained at Regional Intelligence Division, PRO-NIR for proper legal disposition. (MAP)