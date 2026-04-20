PRO-NIR seizes P45M smuggled cigarettes in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P45 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during an operation in Barangay Binalbagan, Canlaon City, Negros Oriental on April 19, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Pak, 26, helper, a resident of Ulingan, Dipolog City; alias Jun, 22, driver, a resident of Baroy, Lanao del Norte; alias Dan, 46, helper, a resident of Zamboanga Sibugay; and alias Cris, 26, driver, a resident of Bantayan, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the operation was conducted by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID), PRO-NIR, with the support of Criminal Investigation and Detection Grroup (CIDG), Canlaon City Police Station, and other law enforcement units.

She said while traveling in the area of operation, the RID personnel noticed both trucks and proceeded to approach them, where they were caught in the act of transferring illicit cigarettes without BIR tax stamps from the 10-wheeler panel van to elf six-wheeler panel van.

Recovered from the suspects' possession were one Isuzu wing van (10-wheeler) loaded with at least 350 master cases of Oris Menthol and D&J cigarettes, and one Isuzu Elf (6-wheeler) panel van containing 100 master cases of D&J Menthol cigarettes.

Each master case contained 50 reams, bringing the total to 450 master cases of illicit tobacco products.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of RID PRO-NIR, while the seized evidence will be turned over to BIR District 12 in Bacolod City.

Malong said this operation marks another decisive step in PRO-NIR’s continuing efforts to stay ahead of illegal trade activities across the region.

By intercepting the contraband at a critical point of transfer, she said operatives were able to disrupt its distribution chain and prevent significant losses to government revenue.

"It also demonstrates the importance of sustained monitoring and timely intervention in addressing evolving smuggling tactics," she added.

Malong said that PRO-NIR remains steadfast in enhancing its operational readiness and coordination with partner agencies to ensure that similar activities are promptly detected and acted upon, while reinforcing accountability and maintaining a secure and law-abiding environment for the public. (MAP)