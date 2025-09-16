PRO-NIR seizes P8.6M shabu in 1-week operation

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized around P8.637 million worth of shabu during a one-week Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) that led to the arrest of 90 drug personalities.

PRO-NIR records showed that from September 8 to 14, 2025, a total of 66 drug busts were conducted, resulting in the seizure of 1,270.166 grams of shabu valued at P8,637,128.80

All suspects have been charged with violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

During the same period, about 156 individuals with pending arrest warrants were apprehended, including 22 most wanted person and 134 others charged with various offenses.

As part of its campaign against illegal firearms under the Philippine National Police’s Oplan Katok program, PRO-NIR also seized seven loose firearms and seven suspects were arrested.

A total of 35 loose firearms were also turned over to various police stations.

Police also conducted 11 operations against illegal gambling, a violation of Presidential Decrees 1602 and 449, leading to the arrest of 20 suspects and confiscation of P3,014 bet money.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the successful outcome of this weeklong Sacleo reaffirms PRO-NIR’s dedication to conducting synchronized, focused, and sustained law enforcement efforts against criminality and illegal activities.

“Through well-planned and coordinated operations, PRO-NIR has effectively targeted various criminal elements, demonstrating its commitment to upholding peace and order across the region,” she said.

As these coordinated operations continue to disrupt criminal networks and restore peace, she added that PRO-NIR vows to maintain this momentum.

She said the agency remains steadfast in its promise to work hand-in-hand with the community and other stakeholders to build a safer and more secure Negros Island Region. (MAP)