PRO-NIR starts NUP recruitment

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has started the first batch recruitment of Non-Uniformed Personnel (NUP) for the NIR.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said a total of 120 applicants will undergo the interview phase, competing for 40 vacant NUP positions.

These include 10 from the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), 22 from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), five from the Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), and three from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Malong said the first batch of the interview phase, involving applicants from the Nocppo and BCPO, was held on February 6, 2026, at PRO-NIR Conference Room, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City.

She said this stage marks a crucial step in the selection process, as qualified applicants undergo interview to assess their competencies, qualifications, and suitability for various administrative and technical roles within PRO-NIR.

She added the recruitment aims to attract dedicated and service-oriented individuals who will support police operations, enhance public service delivery, and contribute to the overall efficiency of the organization.

Malong stressed that the interview phase is conducted systematically and transparently.

Malong noted that NUP play a vital role in police operations by providing essential support in administration, finance, logistics, records management, and other specialized functions.

Through this recruitment, she said the PRO-NIR seeks to further strengthen its institutional capacity and improve service efficiency across the NIR, reinforcing its commitment to professionalism, integrity, and accountable public service.

She added that with the selection of highly qualified NUP, PRO-NIR reinforces its mission to deliver efficient, responsive, and service-oriented policing to the communities across the NIR.

PRO-NIR also commended all applicants for their interest and dedication and encourages them to demonstrate professionalism and commitment as the recruitment process continues. (MAP)