PRO-NIR to deploy 900 security personnel for Undas 2025

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) will deploy a total of 900 personnel for the observance of All Saints and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2, respectively.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said a total of 900 personnel will be mobilized region-wide, consisting of members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and volunteer groups.

He said they will be strategically deployed to various cemeteries, memorial parks, columbaria, churches, transport terminals, ports, and major thoroughfares from October 29 to November 3, 2025.

He said the security measures include the establishment of Police Assistance Desks, deployment of Road Safety Marshals, conduct of checkpoints and visibility patrols, and activation of Assistance Hubs along highways and public areas to provide aid to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and travelers.

Ibay noted that under the campaign “Ligtas Undas 2025,” public awareness will be heightened through massive information drives.

Ibay reminded all police personnel to strictly adhere to PNP Operational Procedures, exercise maximum tolerance, and uphold respect for human rights in all engagements.

"I enjoin the public to cooperate with law-enforcement authorities, observe security protocols, and report suspicious activities or unattended items to the nearest police station. Together, let us ensure that Undas 2025 remains a solemn, safe, and incident-free commemoration for both living and departed," Ibay said. (MAP)