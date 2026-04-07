PRO-NIR to enforce gun ban during Panaad Festival

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) will implement a gun ban from April 13 to 19, 2026, in line with the celebration of the 30th Panaad sa Negros Festival.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the PRO-NIR will enforce the suspension of firearm permits in Bacolod City to ensure the safety and security of the festival revelers.

She said the festival, which will be held at Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City, will run from April 13 to April 19, 2026, adding that the suspension will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 13 and remain in force until 11:59 p.m. on April 19, covering the full duration of the event, which is expected to welcome thousands of visitors and participants.

Only the members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies in agency-prescribed uniforms who are performing official duties will be allowed to carry firearms.

"We encourage the public to cooperate and strictly adhere to this directive as we work together in maintaining peace and order throughout the festivities," Malong said.

For his part, Colonel Eugene Rebadomia, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge, said they will deploy at least 100 personnel in Barangay Mansilingan.

He said they were tasked to manage traffic and security outside the festival site while the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) will be responsible for security within the Panaad Park and Stadium.

"Let us all enjoy the festival responsibly and safely," he added. (MAP)