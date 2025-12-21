PRO-NIR turns over new Bacong Municipal Police Station

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has turned over the newly completed Bacong Municipal Police Station Building of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) to its officials on December 18, 2025.

The ceremony was led by Colonel Gilber Gorero, chief regional staff of PRO-NIR who represented Brigadier General Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, along with Colonel Sandy Vales, Regional Logistics and Research and Development Division (RLRDD) chief; Lieutenant Colonel Karen Bancoleta, RLRDD of Police Regional Office-7; Colonel Criscente Tiguelo, Norppo director; Major Vann Joel Tingson, Bacong Municipal Police Station; and Bacong Mayor Lenin Alviola.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the ceremony formally turned over the new police station to the Bacong Municipal Police Station, signifying its full operational readiness to support effective law enforcement, enhance police visibility, and deliver faster, more accessible services to the public.

The facility was blessed prior to its turnover, underscoring its dedication to public service, safety, and professionalism.

In his message delivered by Gorero, Ibay said the inauguration and blessing of the new Bacong Municipal Police Station is a milestone for the men and women of Bacong Municipal Police Station, made possible through the support of stakeholders.

Ibay expressed gratitude to Alviola for his generosity and emphasized that the new, conducive facility will inspire the police force to exceed expectations, stay prepared, and implement proactive measures.

Ibay noted that the building stands as a symbol of partnership with the local government, and he assured that the PNP will continue working relentlessly to make Bacong a safe and peaceful municipality.

Ibay said the newly completed building stands as a tangible product of the strong collaboration and unwavering support of the local government unit (LGU) of Bacong, whose commitment played a vital role in the realization of the project.

“Through sustained coordination and shared responsibility, PRO NIR and the local government unit jointly advanced an infrastructure initiative aimed at strengthening peace and order at the grassroots level,” he said.

He added that PRO-NIR remains committed to further strengthening partnerships with LGUs across the region as a cornerstone of its modernization thrust and people-centered policing approach. (MAP)