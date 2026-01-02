PRO-NIR urges public to report any gunfire

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) urged the public to immediately report any gunfire or suspicious activity involving firearms to the nearest police station.

This came after a slug of unknown caliber was recovered from a residence along Gomez Street, Barangay Robles, La Castellana, Negros Occidental, around 9 a.m. Friday, January 2, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that in cases where a bullet or slug is recovered from the ground, roof, or street without any identified shooter or injury to persons, the recovered item is properly documented and secured as physical evidence in accordance with established police procedures.

She said that as part of standard procedure, the La Castellana Municipal Police Station conducted scene documentation, neighborhood inquiries, and intelligence validation.

“These incidents are also cross-referenced with reports of firearm discharge, possible celebratory firing, and previous firearm-related incidents in the area,” she added.

Investigation showed that a female complainant, whose name is being withheld, noticed a hole in their roof and a crack in their floor tile.

They were able to recover a deformed slug of unknown caliber approximately five meters away from the cracked floor.

Malong said investigators observed a bullet entry point on the roofing and a broken floor tile, indicating that it was struck by an object.

PRO-NIR assured the community that all recovered firearm-related evidence is taken seriously and handled with due diligence to ensure public safety. (MAP)