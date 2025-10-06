PRO-NIR's 8th most wanted arrested in Dumaguete

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) arrested the region’s eighth most wanted person at Dr. V Locsin St. Poblacion 7, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, on October 4, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias "Louie," 26, a resident of Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspect was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant for three counts of rape, with no bail recommended.

She said the operation was conducted by the Dumaguete City Police Station led by Lieutenant Colonel Don Richmond Conag.

Malong noted that the suspect, who was then working as a security guard, allegedly sexually assaulted the daughter of the apartment caretaker, and threatened to kill her if she will report the incident to the police.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said this successful operation exemplifies PRO-NIR’s steadfast commitment to uphold justice and ensure that offenders are made accountable for their actions.

Ibay reminded the public that vigilance and cooperation are vital in safeguarding communities.

He urged everyone to remain proactive and unafraid in reporting any suspicious or unlawful activities to the nearest police station.

"With trust, unity, and shared responsibility, we can strengthen public safety and ensure that Negros Island Region continues to be a place of peace, security, and justice for all," Ibay said. (MAP)