Probe on issuance of birth certificate to Chinese nat’l done

The City Government of Bacolod will now submit the result of its investigation to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) regarding the alleged issuance of a birth certificate to a Chinese national in 2019.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Wednesday, June 6, that they had already received an explanation from the Civil Registrar’s Office Head Hermilo Pauyon regarding the issuance of a birth certificate to a Chinese national.

He said the person who processed the birth certificate of the Chinese national had already been removed from the Civil Registrar’s Office.

“The person involved was a job order employee and no longer connected with the Civil Registrar’s Office,” he added.

Ting noted that the PSA-Manila earlier sent a letter requesting an investigation of the incident.

PSA Manila discovered that a male Chinese national in Bacolod City was given a birth certificate in Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City, and another one in the municipality of Hinigaran in Negros Occidental.

Ting said it was found out that the said Chinese national was the same person who also processed a birth certificate in Hinigaran.

He said the supporting documents were already missing, and they would coordinate with the PSA.

He added that PSA will determine the accountability of the officers who are involved in the documentation or issuance of the birth certificate.*