‘PROHIBITED AREA’ | ‘Ukay-ukay’ vendors should not occupy roads near Panaad Park

“Ukay-ukay” or used clothing vendors should not occupy the roads or gutter near the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Alijis, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Friday, April 12.

“It’s a prohibited area so they should not occupy the roads during the activity of Panaad sa Negros Festival to avoid traffic congestion,” Ting said.

He said the officials of Barangays Mansilingan and Alijis were already informed about the traffic plan for the festival and they were advised not to put a canopy beside the roads.

He added on April 8, the CLO-Enforcement Unit demolished at least 25 illegal structures at Carmen Avenue, Regent Pearl Homes Subdivision, Barangay Alijis.

Ting noted that the enforcement team along with the personnel of the Provincial Government were also deployed along Carmen Avenue to ensure that the vendors will not occupy the roads.

On April 8, Barangay Alijis Captain Deogracias De la Vega questioned the operation of the CLO-Enforcement Unit for an alleged lack of coordination in their barangay.

Ting said that he already talked with De la Vega and the members of the enforcement unit were only doing their job to address the illegal structures, especially this coming Panaad sa Negros Festival.

“It’s the event of the province so the barangay should not make an event near the festival site,” he said.

He added the “ukay-ukay” vendors can display their products in other areas of Barangay Alijis, but not near the festival site.

Rey Demisana, head of the CLO-Enforcement Unit, earlier said that De la Vega allegedly put up the canopies near the subdivision’s gymnasium which were rented by the vendors in the barangay.

“He was already informed (De la Vega) that it’s illegal to put up structures in the area because it causes traffic, but still, he issued a permit to the vendors,” he said.

He added the Panaad sa Negros Festival will be held on April 15 to 21 and they need to clear the streets to ensure the smooth flow of traffic going inside the stadium.*