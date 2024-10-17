Project Free Scholarship Program Batch 4 MOA signed

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson together with University of St. La Salle - Bacolod President and Chancellor Br. Joaquin Severino Martinez, DepEd Negros Occidental Schools Division Superintendent Anthony Liobet led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for Batch 4 of Project FREE – Paglaum Scholarship Program at USLS on October 15, 2024.

Department of Education Sagay Division Superintendent Marsette Sabbaluca, USLS Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Project Free Director Dr. Annabelle Balor, and Negros Occ. Scholarship Program Head Karen Dinsay also joined them during the signing of the MOA.

The Project FREE or Flagships to Reach Educational Excellence - Paglaum Program is a continuing joint partnership between the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, USLS - Bacolod, the Department of Education, and the Commission on Higher Education, which is open to all public elementary and high school teachers in Negros Occidental for post-graduate studies.

Governor Lacson said that the province, in its desire to make education more accessible to many, launched the said scholarship program more than 20 years ago and has produced thousands of graduates of the Project FREE program for teachers.

He said that the landmark initiative in partnership with USLS reflects the shared vision of a future where schools are led by individuals equipped with the skills and passion necessary to make the educational system responsive to the needs of a rapidly changing and evolving world.

“As Governor, I firmly believe in the potential of the Negrense talent and capacity. With proper opportunities and skill enhancement, Negrense students can rise to the challenges posed by modernization and globalization,” he said.