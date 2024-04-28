Project seeks breaking cycle of toxic parental communication

A senior Communication student at the University of St. La Salle-Bacolod is making a difference in her hometown through her senior project titled "It Ends With Me."

Loren Laguda observed a concerning pattern of unhealthy communication being passed down from generation to generation within families.

Recognizing the damaging effects of verbal abuse, which often leaves no visible scars, Laguda decided to focus her project on equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to identify and break free from these harmful dynamics.

Laguda collaborated with senior high school students in her hometown, Calatrava, to achieve her project goals.

She also established a Facebook page, "It Ends With Me," to reach a wider audience.

The page features informative content such as infographics on toxic communication (#AwarenessTuesdays), discussions on relevant topics (#ThrivingThursdays), and words of encouragement (#SoulfulSundays).

Additionally, Laguda launched a podcast, "The Narratives," on Spotify, which provides listeners with two-minute tips on navigating and effectively communicating emotions.

On April 9th, Laguda conducted two activities at the Calatrava Municipal Hall specifically designed for student leaders from Calatrava Senior High School.

The first workshop, "Circle of Strength," aimed to equip students with the skills and knowledge to create strong support networks for their peers. Students participated in activities that fostered confidence, communication skills, and empathy. They were also challenged to identify common problems faced by their peers and collaboratively develop solutions to address these issues.

The second activity, "The Transformations: Finding Your Voice Through Creativity," provided a platform for students to explore various creative mediums, such as drawing and writing, to foster communication skills and self-reflection.

Laguda, along with guest speaker Givernie Anne Tomarong, a youth leader and community volunteer, guided the students through the creative process. By incorporating creative expression, the program empowered students to find their voices and advocate for healthy relationships.

She emphasized the importance of education, self-reflection, and intentional decision-making as crucial tools for rewriting the narrative of one's life.

Her passion for creating a future free from toxic family patterns inspires others to break the cycle and build a brighter future for themselves and future generations. (PR)