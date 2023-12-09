Promoting safer spaces in Victorias City

One hundred Victorias City Government employees participated in the Advocacy Forum on the Safe Spaces Act and other Violence Against Women (VAW) Related Laws held at Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quiña Arts and Cultural Center on December 5.

This is to orient city employees on the Safe Spaces Act and other laws relevant to VAW.

Admin Aide III Sheila Mae Macasa, RSW, discussed the intricacies of the Safe Spaces Act while Social Welfare Officer I Rhozelle Joyce Torre, RSW, provided insights on various VAW-related laws.

The forum aimed to ensure that city employees are well-informed about the significance of the 18-Day Campaign to End VAW by providing them with laws protecting women and fostering a safe working environment within the LGU.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and the City Human Resource Management Office (CHRMO) collaborated in organizing the advocacy forum.

This collective effort stresses the commitment of the LGU to raise awareness and uphold the rights of women.

Barangay VAWC desks training

More than 150 individuals took part in a training session on Barangay Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) Desks, held at the Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quiña Arts and Cultural Center, also on December 5.

The participants of the training included Punong Barangays, Barangay Committee Chairs on Budget and Finance and Women and Family Welfare Program, Barangay Secretaries, and Barangay VAWC Desks Officers.

PSWDO Social Welfare Officer IV Richelle Verdeprado was the key speaker of the event who conducted a seminar on Gender-Based Case Management.

Additionally, LGOO VII Jean Quistadio and LGOO III Ana Katrina Bianca Remoto of DILG Negros Occidental provided technical assistance on Gender and Development (GAD) Planning and Budgeting.

This comprehensive training is aligned to this year’s 18-Day Campaign to End VAW.

Thus, the primary focus of the training is to ensure that all VAWC victims receive adequate attention.

Barangay VAWC Desks are encouraged to collaborate with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD), and other stakeholders to guarantee the welfare of victims and the proper handling of VAWC cases.

The Office of SP Committee Chair on Women, Children, and Family, Councilor Teresita Bartolome, CSWDO, and WCPD worked together for the implementation of the training session.

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment to enhancing community support systems and ensuring the welfare of those affected by VAWC incidents.*