Proposed ordinance creating Bacolod public skate park rules hurdles 1st reading

THE Bacolod City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance creating the c rules and regulations providing penalties thereof in Barangay Vista Alegre in the city.

The measure was authored by Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism.

Villarosa said it is the duty of the local government unit to establish rules, regulations, and guidelines that shall inure to the benefit of the general public.

He said Section 13, Article II of the 1987 Constitution states that the State recognizes the vital role of the youth in nation building and shall promote and protect their physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual, and social well-being. It shall inculcate in the youth patriotism and nationalism, and encourage their involvement in public and civic affairs.

He added that Article 133(5) of The Child and Youth Welfare Code states that pursuant to its obligation to assist the parents in the proper upbringing of the child, the State shall, whenever possible, in collaboration and cooperation with local government establish a Children (and Youth) Recreation Centers.

Villarosa noted that these guidelines shall serve as the general basis of the usage and management of the Bacolod City Public Skate Park located in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Section 1, Article 4 of the proposed ordinance stated that no individual shall use the skate park who are below 18 years old, unless accompanied by a guardian; no individual shall use the skate park without proper safety equipment; and no individual shall use the skate park with dangerous accessories.

No individual shall be allowed to use the skate park after 10 p.m., the ordinance further stated.

Article 5 of the ordinance also stated that the City will impose penalties if Article 4 is violated.

For the first offense, the individual shall be banned or disallowed entry of the skate park for 24 hours. For the second offense, an individual shall be banned or disallowed entry of the skate park for 168 hours or one whole week.

For the third offense, the individual shall be banned or disallowed entry of the skate park for one whole month.

The project, which cost P241 million, was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Western Visayas in 2023.

It features a two-story sports center, complete with a ticketing office, spanning a total floor area of 3,141 square meters, which it aims to serve as a dynamic hub for both athletic and community events.

Adjacent to this is a state-of-the-art skate park covering 1,355 square meters. (MAP)