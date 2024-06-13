Protect, nurture, and ensure that our democracy will flourish-Lacson

"Today, more than just remembering, we must once again rededicate ourselves to protect, nurture, and ensure that our democracy will flourish," Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson emphasized during the celebration of the 126th Independence Day, Wednesday.

Today is a fitting moment to remember that our cherished freedom comes at a cost, with many sacrifices made for the democracy we enjoy today.

The independence gained in 1898 and the struggle to reclaim it in 1946 show that, of all our blessings, our independence is the most costly for those who sacrificed for it and the most demanding for us -- the inheritors, Lacson said.

To quote the great Martin Luther King Jr., “No one knows why they are alive until they know what they’d die for.” This sentiment perfectly fits those who sacrificed and paved the way for us, Lacson also said.

As for us, we should heed the words of former US Secretary of State George Schultz, who eloquently stated, “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance and a willingness to act in its defense," the governor further emphasized.

Lacson said our independence is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a constant reminder of our solemn duty to preserve our liberty, promote inclusive development, and work for the betterment of the lives of all Filipinos.

"To achieve these objectives, we must remain unified as a nation and transcend our self-interests, political differences, and regional, cultural, and social divisions," the governor further said.

This year, as we celebrate Independence Day with the theme “Kasaysayan, Kalayaan, Kinabukasan,” let us commit to honoring history, safeguarding the principles of democracy, equity, and human rights, and striving for greatness in all areas, including education, science, technology, and the arts. Let us cultivate a culture of invention, creativity, and even entrepreneurship to drive our nation forward to a better future, as our portion to the independence handed down to us by our forefathers, he added.

On this historic day, let us also thank all the men and women who serve our country with dedication and selflessness, particularly in light of the recent eruption of Kanlaon—the troops, healthcare workers, emergency responders, volunteers, public servants, and all those who contribute to the safety and advancement of our society. Their unwavering dedication and sacrifices deserve our highest regard and admiration, Lacson added.

Lacson also encourages defenses to work together to create a society in which no Filipino is left behind and where every individual has the freedom, through equal opportunities, to achieve personal advancement and contribute to nation-building. (TDE)